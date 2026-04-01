Singapore Stock Market Tipped To Open In The Green

(RTTNews) - The Singapore stock market has finished lower in two straight sessions, sinking more than a dozen points or 0.25 percent in that span. The Straits Times Index now rests just above the 4,885-point plateau although it may find support on Wednesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is upbeat on optimism for an end to hostilities in the Middle East. The European and U.S. markets were up and the Asian bourses are expected to follow that lead.

The STI finished modestly lower on Tuesday as losses from the property stocks and industrial issues were mitigated by support from the financial sector.

For the day, the index fell 11.81 points or 0.24 percent to finish at the daily low of 4,885.45 after peaking at 4,930.24.

Among the actives, CapitaLand Ascendas REIT lost 0.50 percent, while CapitaLand Investment added 0.37 percent, City Developments tanked 1.44 percent, DBS Group eased 0.12 percent, DFI Retail Group plummeted 3.02 percent, Hongkong Land sank 0.77 percent, Keppel Ltd was down 0.25 percent, Mapletree Pan Asia Commercial Trust and SembCorp Industries both shed 0.75 percent, Mapletree Logistics Trust slumped 0.86 percent, Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation jumped 1.57 percent, SATS fell 0.28 percent, Seatrium Limited skidded 0.84 percent, Singapore Exchange declined 0.96 percent, Singapore Technologies Engineering plunged 1.46 percent, SingTel stumbled 1.40 percent, United Overseas Bank collected 0.30 percent, UOL Group retreated 1.02 percent, Yangzijiang Shipbuilding dropped 0.79 percent and CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust, Singapore Airlines, Wilmar International, Thai Beverage, Genting Singapore, Mapletree Industrial Trust and Keppel DC REIT were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is broadly positive as the major averages opened higher on Tuesday and continued to accelerate throughout the day, ending at session highs.

The Dow surged 1,125.37 points or 2.49 percent to finish at 46,341.51, while the NASDAQ rallied 795.99 points or 3.83 percent to end at 21,590.63 and the S&P 500 jumped 184.80 points or 2.91 percent to close at 6,528.52.

Despite the rally on the day, the major averages all posted steep losses for the month of March. The Dow plummeted 5.4 percent, the S&P 500 plunged 5.1 percent and the NASDAQ tumbled 4.8 percent.

The rally on Wall Street followed reports that U.S. President Donald Trump is looking to end the war in the Middle East even if the Strait of Hormuz remains largely closed.

Bargain hunting also contributed to the strength on Wall Street, with the NASDAQ and the S&P 500 bouncing off their lowest closing levels in almost eight months.

Crude oil plummeted Tuesday on reports that Trump was willing to push Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz through diplomatic efforts. West Texas Intermediate crude for May delivery was down $1.28 or 1.24 percent at $101.60 per barrel.