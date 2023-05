Singapore stocks open higher on Thursday; STI up 0.4%

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Business Times"

SINGAPORE shares opened higher on Thursday (May 18), after Wall Street logged significant gains overnight. The Straits Times Index (STI) rose 0.4 per cent or 11.44 points to 3,185.28 as at 9.01 am. Across the broader market, gainers outnumbered losers 98 to 27 as 43.6 million securities worth S$65.3 million changed hands.