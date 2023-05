Singapore stocks open little changed on Thursday; STI up 0.03%

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Business Times"

SINGAPORE shares opened slightly up on Thursday (May 11) after international markets ended mixed on news of US inflation cooling. The Straits Times Index (STI) increased by 0.03 per cent or 0.82 point to 3,423.11 as at 9.03am. Gainers outnumbered losers at 82 to 38, after 71.6 million shares worth S$84.8 million were traded. Marine engineering group Seatrium was the top traded counter by volume with 11.3 million units changing hands, though its share price remained unchanged at S$1.46.