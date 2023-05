Singapore stocks rise on Tuesday’s open; STI up 0.2%

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Business Times"

SINGAPORE shares opened higher on Tuesday (May 16) following overnight gains in the US and Europe.The Straits Times Index (STI) gained 0.2 per cent or 5.09 points to 3,219.81 as at 9.02 am. Gainers outnumbered losers at 66 to 62 after 44.8 million shares worth S$48.9 million changed hands. The most actively traded counter by volume was Seatrium, with 6.6 million shares traded and its share price increasing 0.8 per cent to S$0.127.ComfortDelGro was another heavily traded counter with its share price losing one Singapore cent, or 0.9 per cent, to S$1.17. Six million of its shares changed hands.