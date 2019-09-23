Singaporeans Can Protect Themselves with Free On-Demand Personal Accident Insurance During Haze Period

Smoke haze creates unhealthy air quality level that has reportedly caused 100,000 early deaths in Indonesia , Malaysia and Singapore .

PolicyPal offers the first swipe-only, personal accident coverage of a $50,000 sum assured for free.

SINGAPORE, Sept. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The air pollution in 2019 measures the worst in three consecutive years as PSI levels exceed 100 and enter the 'unhealthy' range for the first time. The recurring haze issue due to Indonesia's slash-and-burn fires caused 100,000 early deaths in Indonesia, Malaysia and Singapore, as reported by The Straits Times.

Leading InsurTech startup, PolicyPal, announces to distribute Singapore'sfirst-everon-demand Personal Accident insurance. In light of the persistent smoke haze, Singaporeans and Singaporean PRs can turn on the plan for free coverage on hazy days.

PolicyPal pinpoints preventive measures as key for protection from the haze, such as staying indoors and wearing N95 masks. PolicyPal offers the public to double up on extra precaution withfree on-demand personal accident coverage.

First-timers can switch on protection for $50,000 sum assured under 5 minutes on the PolicyPal mobile app to activate the on-demand Personal Accident coverage for instant protection. This is an ideal add-on feature for unexpected situations such as the smoke haze.

Overview of On-Demand PA product

Users can enjoy 24-hour free personal accident coverage for (i) accidental death and (ii) permanent disability for a $50,000 Sum Assured payout respectively. Protection can be activated with one swipe whenever and regardless if the individual is insured for personal accident coverage. The plan will cost $6 for subsequent activations.

On-demand Personal Accident insurance is eligible for Singaporeans and Singaporean PRs residing in Singapore with the standard exclusion clauses under personal accident benefits (e.g. death due to illness, medical expenses for injury due to accident, and personal liability).

ABOUT POLICYPAL

Founded in 2016, PolicyPal is an insurance platform that helps people make the right choice for their protection needs and rewards them with lower insurance premiums through predictive analytics. For more information about PolicyPal, please visit www.policypal.com.

