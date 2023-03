Singapore’s energy decarbonisation must be pragmatic

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Business Times"

IN THE last year, Singapore has made great strides in committing to a carbon-free future. Led by the ambitious Singapore Green Plan 2030 and the Energy 2050 Plan, decarbonisation intiatives have kicked off in sectors important to Singapore’s story and economic journey: in the maritime sector with MPA’s 2050 decarbonisation blueprint and with the public sector targeting net zero by 2045.