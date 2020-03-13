Single-use Bioprocessing Market Worth $33 Billion by 2027 - Significant Advancements in Bioreactor Designing, Stirring Systems, and Film Technologies

DUBLIN, March 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Single-use Bioprocessing Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product (Bioreactors, Sensors), by Workflow (Downstream, Upstream), by End Use (OEM, CMOs, CROs), by Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2020 - 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global single-use bioprocessing market size is expected to reach USD 33 billion by 2027, expanding at a CAGR of 12.8% over the forecast period.



Owing to the high demand for biopharmaceuticals, suppliers' product portfolios of disposables have become more robust. Single-use bioprocessing equipment suppliers are working closely with customers to fulfill the growing expectations of customers. Furthermore, significant advancements in bioreactor designing, stirring systems, and film technologies have spurred the revenue in the market.



Increasing demand for disposables consumables has led to several acquisitions, mergers, and partnerships. For instance, Wego Pharmaceuticals is engaged in a partnership with GE Healthcare for the manufacturing of disposables. Similarly, Emergent BioSolutions is working in collaboration with ABEC for the establishment of a Single-use System (SUS)-based dual plant in Maryland.



Intelligent biomanufacturing holds great potential in further advancements of single-use manufacturing. Thus, a substantial number of manufacturers are shifting towards automating their workflows which involves the use of SUS. In addition, an increase in the budget of biomanufacturers to incorporate new solutions within their manufacturing plants is anticipated to boost the adoption rate in the market.



Further key findings from the report suggest:

Simple and peripheral elements dominated the revenue share in 2019 owing to the high usage of transfer systems and bags

In addition, expanding applications of disposable sensors in upstream biopharmaceutical production has also driven the segment revenue

Apparatus and plants are expected to grow at a significant growth rate due to the increase in investment in the disposable for downstream applications such as filtration and purification

Also, constant development in Single-Use Bioreactors (SUBs) with respect to scale and working volume is driving the segment

Currently, the major application of disposables is in upstream bioprocessing, leading to the large revenue share of this segment

The high usage rate of SUBs coupled with the continuous introduction of novel products to accelerate upstream processing is anticipated to spur revenue growth in this segment

Biopharmaceutical manufacturers are estimated as the largest key end-users of this single-use bioprocessing market

The continuous expansion of single-use manufacturing facilities by contract manufacturing organizations is one of the key drivers for the growth of biopharmaceutical manufacturers

North America captured the largest revenue share in 2019 as a result of the presence of a substantial number of key biopharmaceutical developers in the region

Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing market, with China and India at the forefront, owing to the continuous expansion of biomanufacturing capabilities in the region

This is anticipated to increase the use of SUS in Asia-Pacific bioprocessing industry

bioprocessing industry Key players including GE Healthcare, Sartorius AG, Lonza, and Eppendorf AG dominate the market

With the wide acceptance of single-use bioprocessing products within the biopharmaceutical industry, these companies continue to supplant their conventional bioprocessing product line with new disposable products

Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1 Executive Summary



Chapter 2 Research Methodology



Chapter 3 Single-use Bioprocessing Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1 Parent Market Analysis

3.2 Market Dynamics

3.2.1 Market driver analysis

3.2.1.1 Several advantages associated with the implementation of SUS in overall biomanufacturing process

3.2.1.1.1 Environmental advantage

3.2.1.1.2 Operating and construction cost advantage

3.2.1.1.3 Flexibility advantage

3.2.1.1.4 Time advantage

3.2.1.2 Widespread adoption of single-use technology amongst CMOs

3.2.1.3 Investments continue to take place for expansion of cGMP manufacturing

3.2.1.4 Commercial success of biopharmaceuticals and consequent increased demand for the biopharmaceuticals

3.2.2 Market restraint analysis

3.2.2.1 High cost of single-use equipment

3.2.2.2 Concern of leachables and extracTables

3.2.2.3 Limited adoption in downstream processing

3.2.3 Market challenge analysis

3.2.3.1 Speed and supply chain

3.2.3.2 Changing scale of single-use operations

3.2.3.3 Investment in multi-use components by well-established players

3.3 Penetration &Growth Prospect Mapping For Products (Apparatus & Plants), 2019

3.4 Swot Analysis, by Factor (Political & Legal, Economic and Technological)

3.5 Industry Analysis - Porter's

3.6 Major deals & strategic alliances analysis

3.6.1 Mergers & acquisitions

3.6.2 Licensing & partnership

3.6.3 Technology collaborations



Chapter 4 Single-use Bioprocessing Market Categorization: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1 Global Single-use Bioprocessing Market: Product Movement Analysis

4.2 Simple & Peripheral Elements

4.3 Apparatus & Plants

4.4 Work Equipment



Chapter 5 Single-use Bioprocessing Market Categorization: Workflow Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1 Global Single-use Bioprocessing Market: Workflow Movement Analysis

5.2 Upstream

5.3 Fermentation

5.4 Downstream



Chapter 6 Single-use Bioprocessing Market Categorization: End-use Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1 Global Single-use Bioprocessing Market: End-use Movement Analysis

6.2 Biopharmaceutical Manufacturer

6.3 OEMs

6.4 Academic & Clinical Research Institutes

6.5 Others



Chapter 7 Single-use Bioprocessing Market Categorization: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

7.1 Single-use Bioprocessing Market Share by Region, 2019 & 2027

7.2 North America

7.3 Europe

7.4 Asia-Pacific

7.5 Latin America

7.6 Middle East & Africa (MEA)



Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape

8.1 Strategy Framework

8.2 Market Participation Categorization

8.3 Company Profiles

8.3.1 General Electric Company (GE healthcare)

8.3.2 Eppendorf AG

8.3.3 Corning Incorporated

8.3.4 Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

8.3.5 Sartorius AG

8.3.6 JM BIOCONNECT

8.3.7 Merck KGaA

8.3.8 Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH

8.3.9 Infors AG

8.3.10 PBS Biotech, Inc.

8.3.11 ENTEGRIS, Inc.

8.3.12 LONZA

8.3.13 Danaher Corporation

8.3.14 Kuhner AG

8.3.15 Meissner Filtration Products, Inc.

8.3.16 Rentschler Biopharma SE



