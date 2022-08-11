SinglePoint Inc. to Present at Sidoti Micro-Cap Virtual Conference at 1 PM EDT, August 18

- Second Quarter Financial Report and Corporate Development Update to be Focus of Presentation

PHOENIX, Aug. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SinglePoint, Inc. (OTCQB: SING) ("SinglePoint'' or "the Company''), a solar energy and sustainable solutions provider, announced today that Wil Ralston, CEO of SinglePoint, will conduct a 30 minute virtual presentation at the Sidoti & Company LLC Microcap Virtual Investor Conference on August 18th at 1:00 PM.

The SinglePoint presentation can be accessed live at: https://sidoti.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_xWnkkIRRQJ6qR4H5u-qUmg . The presentation will be available for viewing 90 days following the event.

Free registration for investors is available at https://www.meetmax.com/sched/event_85147/conference_register.html?attendee_role_id=SIDOTI_INVESTOR

SinglePoint management will also host virtual one-on-one meetings with investors throughout the conference. To register for the presentation of a one-on-one meeting, visit https://www.sidoti.com/events/august-micro-cap-virtual-conference .

About SinglePoint Inc (OTCQB: SING)

SinglePoint is a solar energy ad sustainable lifestyle company currently in the solar energy and air purification markets. The Company's goal is to build the largest network of renewable energy solutions and modernizing the traditional solar energy and energy storage business model.The Company's continues to execute on it acquisition strategy and is currently exploring future growth opportunities in air purification, electric vehicle charging, solar as a subscription service, and additional energy efficiencies and appliances that enhance sustainability and healthier life. For more information, visit the Company's websites-- www.singlepoint.com, www.bostonsolar.us and www.boxpureair.com

About Sidoti and Company

Sidoti's mission is to provide a nexus between issuer and investor Sidoti's institutional investor clients enjoy a combination of quality equity research, a small and micro-cap focused nationwide sales effort and broad access to corporate management teams. At the same time, Sidoti provides its covered companies insightful research and the opportunity (along with other publicly traded issuers) to interact with many of Sidoti's ~500 North American institutional clients by appearing at the Company's small and micro-cap conferences. Most of Sidoti's investors and clients manage portfolios with $200 million to $2 billion of assets and have a specific interest in the small and micro-cap arena, creating a mutually beneficial forum for information exchange.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this news release may contain forward-looking information within tRule 175 under the Securities Act of 1933 and Rule 3b-6 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and are subject to the safe harbor created by those rules. All statements, besides statements of fact included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding revenue projections, financing opportunities, potential plans and objectives of the Company, anticipated growth, and future expansion, are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements.

Technical and other complications, which may arise, could prevent the prompt implementation of any strategically significant plan(s) outlined above. The Company undertakes no duty to revise or update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release.

Investor Contact:

Tra-Digital IR

Investors@SinglePoint.com

(212) 389 - 9782 ext. 107

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/singlepoint-inc-to-present-at-sidoti-micro-cap-virtual-conference-at-1-pm-edt-august-18-301604086.html

SOURCE SinglePoint Inc.