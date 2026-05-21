Singtel Group FY26 Profit Climbs, Lifts Dividend; Says Cautious About Near-term Outlook; Stock Down

(RTTNews) - Singapore Telecommunications Ltd., or Singtel Group (Z74.SI, SGAPY, Z77.SI) reported Thursday higher profit in fiscal 2026, mainly benefited by a gain from stake sale, amid slightly higher revenues. Further, the company lifted annual dividend.

Looking ahead, the company said it is taking a more cautious near-term outlook, with EBIT growth expected to be between low and mid-single digits due to the Middle East uncertainty.

Total capital expenditure is projected to be around S$3.0 billion. Core capital expenditure is expected to remain stable at around S$1.8 billion. An additional S$1.2 billion will primarily be invested in data centres.

In Singapore, the shares were trading at S$4.7500, down 5.4 percent.

In the full year, net profit attributable to shareholders grew 40 percent to S$5.61 billion from last year's S$4.02 billion. Earnings per share were 33.62 cents, up from 23.92 cents a year ago.

The improvement in result reflected a net exceptional gain of S$2.84 billion mainly from stake sales in Airtel, which was partly offset by various provisions largely from Australia.

Underlying net profit grew 12 percent year-over-year to S$2.77 billion, driven mainly by regional associates Airtel and AIS and operating companies NCS, Digital InfraCo and Optus.

Profit on operating activities increased to S$4.58 billion from S$2.37 billion a year ago.

Both EBITDA and operating company EBIT rose 2 percent and 9 percent, respectively, due to the robust performances of NCS, Digital InfraCo and Optus.

Operating revenue was S$14.26 billion, slightly higher than S$14.15 billion a year earlier.

Further, the Directors have proposed a final one-tier tax exempt ordinary dividend of 10.3 cents per share, consisting of a core dividend of 7.0 cents per share; and a value realisation dividend of 3.3 cents per share.

The aggregate ordinary dividends for the year ended March 31, 2026 would increase by 9 percent from last year to 18.5 cents per share.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.