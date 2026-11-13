Singapore Telecommunications Aktie

Singapore Telecommunications ab 0 Euro bei Finanzen invest ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A0LAV8 / ISIN: US82929R3049

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13.11.2026 06:51:29

Singtel H1 Underlying Net Profit Rises

(RTTNews) - Singtel Group (Z74.SI, Z77.SI) reported that its first half net profit was 55% lower at S$1.54 billion mainly due to S$2.21 billion in net exceptional gains from the partial stake sale in Airtel and the Intouch-Gulf Energy merger in the corresponding period last year. Underlying net profit grew 10% to S$1.49 billion for the first half of the year. EBITDA increased 8% to S$2.15 billion. OpCo EBIT increased 9% to S$0.90 billion. Operating revenue rose 6% to S$7.29 billion.

The Group increased its full-year OpCo EBIT growth guidance from between low and mid-single digits to between mid and high-single digits. The Group affirmed the rest of its previously issued guidance for fiscal 2027.

The Board has approved an interim ordinary dividend of 9.0 cents per share for the half year ended 30 September 2026, up 10% from the last corresponding period. This comprises a core dividend of 7.1 cents per share and a value realisation dividend of 1.9 cents per share, totalling S$1.47 billion.

Singtel shares are trading at S$4.09 on Singapore Exchange, down 1.45%.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

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Singapore Telecommunications Ltd (spons. ADRs) 31,84 -0,81% Singapore Telecommunications Ltd (spons. ADRs)

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