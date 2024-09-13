|
13.09.2024 06:09:40
Singular Genomics Systems Receives $10/shr Acquisition Proposal From Deerfield; Stock Surges
(RTTNews) - Singular Genomics Systems Inc. (OMIC) announced that it has received a non-binding proposal from Deerfield Management Company, L.P. and certain affiliated funds, to acquire all of the Company's outstanding shares of common stock that are not already owned by Deerfield for $10.00 per share in cash.
OMIC closed Thursday's regular trading at $5.65 up $0.15 or 2.73%. In the after-hours trading the stock further gained $3.81 or 67.43%.
According to the company, Deerfield, an existing stockholder of the Company, indicated in its letter that it intends to invite other major stockholders and existing management to rollover their shares of common stock into the new company.
Singular Genomics said that the company and the Special Committee do not intend to comment further about Deerfield's proposal unless and until the Special Committee deems further disclosure is appropriate.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Singular Genomics Systems Inc Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten
|
13.05.24
|Ausblick: Singular Genomics Systems informiert über die jüngsten Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
|
17.03.24
|Ausblick: Singular Genomics Systems gewährt Anlegern Blick in die Bücher (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu Singular Genomics Systems Inc Registered Shsmehr Analysen
Börse aktuell - Live TickerErholung setzt sich fort: ATX und DAX schließen im Plus -- US-Börsen letztlich in Grün -- Hang Seng schlussendlich höher
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt verbuchten im Freitagshandel Zuschläge. Die US-Börsen notierten am Freitag höher. Die asiatischen Aktienmärkte zeigten zum Wochenschluss keine einheitliche Tendenz.