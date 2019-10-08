Sino-Swiss International Industrial Innovation Park (Changzhou) starts operations in CND, welcoming six foreign-funded firms

CHANGZHOU, China, Oct. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Sino-Swiss International Industrial Innovation Park (Changzhou) commenced operations in Changzhou National Hi-Tech District (CND), Jiangsu province, China on September 26, 2019, with six foreign-funded manufacturers having set up shop in the park, including Medela, Afag, Magna International and Codetex.

According to statistics released by the Consulate General of Switzerland in Shanghai, CND is one of the districts in the Yangtze River Delta that has the highest concentration of Swiss producers, with 15 well-known Swiss firms having established facilities there, such as Mettler-Toledo, Rieter, Givaudan, Foampartner Bock PUM, Agie Charmilles and V-ZUG, In the aggregate, the 15 firms invested nearly US$500 million in building and setting up their operations.

The Sino-Swiss International Industrial Innovation Park (Changzhou)

Jointly created by the municipal government of Changzhou and the International Economic and Technical Cooperation Center of the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, the Sino-Swiss International Industrial Innovation Park is a new zone with a concentrated grouping of Sino-foreign and Sino-regional joint ventures as well as wholly-own foreign enterprises following the establishment in Changzhou and vicinity of Changzhou Innovation Park, Sino-German Innovation Park and Jiangsu-Macao Cooperation Park.

On September 28, 2017, the municipal government of Changzhou and the International Economic and Technical Cooperation Center jointly held a groundbreaking ceremony for the park, construction of which was completed in August 2018. Operations commenced just a few days ago, on September 26, 2019.

On the same day, CND signed agreements for 36 key projects with investment totaling 15.6 billion yuan (approx. US$2.18 billion), including a US$100 million intelligent logistics facility, a US$90 million biotechnology facility and a US$48 million exhaust system factory for commercial vehicles.

About Changzhou National Hi-Tech District (CND)

Changzhou National Hi-Tech District (CND) is located in the heart of the Yangtze River Delta. There are more than 1,600 foreign-invested companies in CND. Recently, CND is accelerating the development pace and intensifying the efforts on construction of an industrial base, making 2 pillar businesses: equipment manufacturing (precision machinery) and new materials bigger and stronger. The emerging industries consist of new generation of information technology, biomedical, new energy vehicle, photovoltaic and aviation. Related Links: www.cznd.gov.cn

