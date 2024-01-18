18.01.2024 06:41:13

Sinopec, BP agree to stronger cooperation in fuel sales, trading

BP AND Chinese state oil major Sinopec signed a memorandum of understanding at the World Economic Forum in Davos to strengthen cooperation in areas including fuel sales, oil and gas trading, and upstream activities, according to a post on Sinopec’s Weibo account on Thursday (Jan 18).Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Business Times

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu BP plc (British Petrol)mehr Nachrichten