|
18.01.2024 06:41:13
Sinopec, BP agree to stronger cooperation in fuel sales, trading
BP AND Chinese state oil major Sinopec signed a memorandum of understanding at the World Economic Forum in Davos to strengthen cooperation in areas including fuel sales, oil and gas trading, and upstream activities, according to a post on Sinopec’s Weibo account on Thursday (Jan 18).Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Business Times
