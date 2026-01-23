23.01.2026 11:23:46

Sinopec 2025 Crude Oil Production Rises

(RTTNews) - China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (SNP, 0386.HK, 600028.SS) or Sinopec Corp., reported 2025 Crude Oil Production of 39.70 million tonnes compared to 39.62 million tonnes, prior year, an increase of 0.20%. Natural Gas Production was 41.253 bcm compared to 39.660 bcm, up 4.02%.

The company advised its investors to pay attention to the fact that the production data for 2025 are based on the current statistical survey, which are not audited. The company will release its audited production data in its annual report.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

18.01.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 3: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
18.01.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 3
17.01.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
17.01.26 KW 3: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
16.01.26 KW 3: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX und DAX wenig bewegt -- Asiens Börsen gehen fester ins Wochenende
Sowohl der heimische als auch der deutsche Aktienmarkt tendieren vor dem Wochenende seitwärts. Am Freitag bewegten sich die wichtigsten asiatischen Indizes aufwärts.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen