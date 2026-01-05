Sinovac Biotech LtdShs Aktie

Sinovac Biotech LtdShs für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 789125 / ISIN: AGP8696W1045

05.01.2026 02:06:05

Sinovac Biotech Updates Antigua Court Order On Board Composition

(RTTNews) - Sinovac Biotech Ltd. (SVA) announced an update on the Antigua High Court's interlocutory order regarding the Company's board composition and corporate actions pending trial. The Company also confirmed the appointment of Zhonghua Certified Public Accountants LLP, an affiliate of UHY International, as its independent auditor and registered public accounting firm.

The Court's updated order provides that directors Simon Anderson, Shan Fu, Shuge Jiao, Chiang Li, Yuk Lam Lo, Yumin Qiu, Yu Wang, Andrew Y. Yan, and Weidong Yin will comprise the Board until the trial scheduled for late April/early May 2026. Ms. Rui-Ping Xiao has resigned from the Board due to personal reasons. Seven of the nine Board members are independent, and all members of the Audit, Compensation, and Nominating & Corporate Governance Committees are independent.

The Audit Committee has approved the engagement of Zhonghua as the Company's independent auditor effective December 31, 2025. Zhonghua, registered in the People's Republic of China and with the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board (PCAOB) in the United States, is a member of UHY International, one of the world's leading accounting networks. Its appointment supersedes that of UHY LLP, which is also part of the same global network.

Nachrichten zu Sinovac Biotech LtdShsmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Sinovac Biotech LtdShsmehr Analysen

Newssuche

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Sinovac Biotech LtdShs 6,47 -0,31% Sinovac Biotech LtdShs

