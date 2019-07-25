Sinto America Delivers a Y Track Spinner Hanger Blasting Machine

GRAND LEDGE, Mich., July 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Continuing their manufacturing excellence, Sinto America recently manufactured and shipped a KSB Y Track Spinner Hanger for NPK Construction Equipment. NPK is a leading manufacturer of hydraulic attachments, pedestal booms & more in construction & demolition industries. See Sinto's KSB Spinner Hangers: https://sintoamerica.com/product/ksb/.

"The Y-Track increases your productivity by allowing you to load and unload a part while processing another simultaneously. Sinto's engineering team has designed the system to have a PLC control feature which allows you to store up to 99 processing recipes, making the system easy to learn and operate." –Todd Breault, VP of Surface Treatment

The system was delivered to NPK and installed in May 2019. Sinto's spinner hangers can easily handle a multitude of part sizes and heavy parts, products up to 5 ton can be processed. For more information, visit https://sintoamerica.com/sinto-surface-treatment/.

We have long strived to be the leader in the design and manufacture for all surface treatment, metal finishing and shot blasting applications. From standard to custom, simple or complex, or a single piece of equipment to a full system, that's the Sinto difference. Your one stop solution.

ABOUT Sinto Surface Treatment

Sinto Surface Treatment is a division of Roberts Sinto Corporation. Roberts Sinto Corporation is a part of Sinto America, Inc., the North American group holding company, of Sintokogio, Ltd., Japan. The Sinto group of companies has an international reputation for excellence in the foundry, manufacturing and surface treatment industry. With over 80 years of experience providing state of the art systems to industries worldwide, Sinto Surface Treatment is well positioned to provide the optimum solution to your finishing challenges, offering a complete, comprehensive line of surface treatment blast machines to fit any application.

Sinto America focuses on six primary markets- Foundry, Sand Processing, Bulk Material Handling, Automation, Surface Technologies and Surface Treatment. Sinto also provides contract blasting and precision shot peening services through our National Peening and Technical Metal Finishing divisions. Learn more at www.sintoamerica.com.

SOURCE Sinto America