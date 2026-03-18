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18.03.2026 16:29:37

Sionna Stock Is Up 144% This Past Year. Is the Biotech a Buy as One Fund Makes a $7 Million Bet?

Superstring Capital Management initiated a new position in Sionna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SION), acquiring 180,593 shares in the fourth quarter. According to a February 17, 2026, SEC filing, Superstring Capital Management reported a new stake in Sionna Therapeutics totaling 180,593 shares. The quarter-end value of the position stood at $7.43 million.Sionna Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in innovative therapies for cystic fibrosis. The company's strategy centers on advancing a pipeline of CFTR modulators designed to address the underlying cause of the disease. With a focused approach to rare disease drug development, Sionna leverages scientific expertise to pursue differentiated treatments in a competitive biopharmaceutical landscape.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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