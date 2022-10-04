Sionna Therapeutics to Present at the North American Cystic Fibrosis Conference

- Company announces oral and poster presentations of preclinical data on novel CFTR modulator combinations targeting NBD1 -

BOSTON, Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sionna Therapeutics, a life sciences company dedicated to developing highly effective and differentiated treatments for cystic fibrosis (CF), today announced that it will present preclinical data on novel cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) modulator combinations at the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation's North American Cystic Fibrosis Conference (NACFC) 2022 to be held November 3-5 at the Pennsylvania Convention Center in Philadelphia. These combinations include Sionna's first-in-class molecules that target the first nucleotide-binding domain (NBD1) of CFTR, with the potential to enable full restoration of CFTR function in CF patients with the ΔF508 mutation.

Greg Hurlbut, Ph.D., Co-Founder and Senior Vice President, Discovery Research of Sionna, will lead oral and poster presentations of the abstract titled, "Novel CFTR Modulator Combinations that Address the NBD1 Defect Central to ΔF508 Dysfunction and Enable Full Correction of CFTR." The poster session is scheduled for 12:00pm to 1:30pm EDT on Thursday, November 3, followed by the oral presentation during the workshop session "CFTR Modulation: Pushing New Frontiers" from 3:30pm to 5:30pm EDT on Friday, November 4.

About Sionna Therapeutics

Sionna Therapeutics is a life sciences company dedicated to developing highly effective and differentiated treatments for cystic fibrosis (CF) by normalizing the function of CFTR, the key protein associated with disease progression in CF. Building on over a decade of extensive research on the genetic mutations associated with CF and founded in 2019, Sionna is advancing a pipeline of small molecules engineered to correct the protein defects caused by ΔF508, the most common mutation that affects the CFTR protein. The company has a first-in-class portfolio of programs targeting correction of NBD1, the key and unique mechanism to enable full restoration of ΔF508-CFTR function, and complementary programs targeting ICL4 and TMD1. Sionna's pipeline has the potential to deliver best-in-class efficacy and reach previously unachievable levels of long-term benefit for people with CF. For information about Sionna visit https://www.sionnatx.com/.

