16.06.2022 21:44:00

Sip a FREE* Sprite® from McDonald's® with your order on the first day of summer and tell us what you hear

CHICAGO, June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The first sip of a Sprite from McDonald's on a hot summer day is *chef's kiss*.

We've seen thousands of memes and posts about how Sprite from McDonald's just 'hits different.'

From saying it tastes like the sound of a zipper closing a jacket, to a dog growling, or even TV static, the creative ways our fans describe the carbonated taste of this longtime McDonald's favorite are endless.

Which has us wondering... what sound does your Sprite from McDonald's taste like? We're all ears...

To get the creative juices flowing, we're offering a FREE any-size Sprite when fans spend $1 on the McDonald's App on June 21 – just in time for the first day of summer.

*Valid 1x on June 21 at participating McDonald's. Excludes tax. App download and registration required.

About McDonald's USA

McDonald's USA, LLC, serves a variety of menu options made with quality ingredients to millions of customers every day. Ninety-five percent of McDonald's approximately 13,500 U.S. restaurants are owned and operated by independent business owners. For more information, visit www.mcdonalds.com, or follow us on Twitter @McDonalds and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/mcdonalds.

Contact:
Morgan O'marra 
morgan.o'marra@us.mcd.com

McDonald's Logo

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sip-a-free-sprite-from-mcdonalds-with-your-order-on-the-first-day-of-summer-and-tell-us-what-you-hear-301569951.html

SOURCE McDonald's USA, LLC

