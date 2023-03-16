16.03.2023 14:04:35

SIP Block listing Interim Review

Britvic plc (BVIC )
SIP Block listing Interim Review

16-March-2023 / 13:04 GMT/BST

BLOCKLISTING INTERIM REVIEW

 

 

To:

The Financial Conduct Authority

 

Date:

16 March 2023

 

 

 

1.

Name of applicant:

Britvic plc

LEI: 635400L3NVMYD4BVCI53

  

2.

Name of Scheme:

Britvic Share Incentive Plan

 

  

3.

Period of Return:

From: 16 September 2022

To:  15 March 2023

 

  

4.

Balance under Scheme from Previous Return:

1,550,860

5.

Amount by which the block scheme has been increased (if the scheme has been increased since the date of the last return):

 

                 

0

6.

Number of securities issued/allotted at end of period:

 

0

7.

Balance under scheme not yet issued/allotted at end of period:

 

1,550,860

8.

Number and Class of Securities originally listed and the date of admission:

 

 

2,500,000

 

Ordinary shares of 20p each

 

          14 February 2006

 

9.

Total number of securities in issue at the end of the period:

 

               258,285,531

Name of Contact / Signed by:

Clare Thomas, Company Secretary   

For and on behalf of Britvic plc

 

Address of Contact:

Breakspear Park, Breakspear Way,

Hemel Hempstead, Hertfordshire HP2 4TZ

 

Telephone Number:

+44 (0)1442 284 400

 
             

 

 

-End-

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: GB00B0N8QD54
Category Code: BLR
TIDM: BVIC
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
Sequence No.: 230500
EQS News ID: 1584623

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1584623&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Britvic Plcmehr Nachrichten