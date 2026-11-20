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20.11.2026 13:27:32
Sipai Health Technology CEO And President Swap Posts
(RTTNews) - Sipai Health Technology Co., Ltd. (0314.HK), a Chinese healthcare technology and management firm, announced Friday a change in management, whereby the President and CEO interchanged their positions, effective November 20.
The Chairman, Ma Xuguang, who was also the chief executive officer, has now become the president of the company. Continuing to be the Chairman, Xuguang would focus on strategic planning for overseas business and supervision of operation and development.
On the other hand, Li Ji, who is the executive director and was also the president, has now become the chief executive officer, in order to focus on daily management of business operation and investment decision. Ji would continue to be an executive Director to the firm.
Sipai Health's shares gained 0.31 percent on Friday and closed on the HKSE at HK$1.600.
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