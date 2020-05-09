siParadigm Diagnostic Informatics Launches COVID-19 Testing for the General Public

PINE BROOK, N.J., May 9, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- siParadigm Diagnostic Informatics, a leader in high-complexity medical diagnostics, announces the launch of its mobile COVID-19 testing service for the general public. The New Jersey medical laboratory will partner with local townships and large employers to hold drive-through and on-site testing events.

With this new service, siParadigm will administer COVID-19 tests to whoever wants one. Individuals do not need to be symptomatic or have known risk factors to receive a test, or nor does anyone need a physician's order. Expanded testing eligibility supports virus containment, making it a critical step towards the resumption of normal activities.

The company's first drive-through testing site has been set up in partnership with the Borough of Bergenfield, NJ, which had 726 positive cases of the virus as of last week. All residents of Bergenfield will have the opportunity to know their infection status and self-quarantine if necessary.

"Bergenfield has been one of the hardest-hit communities in the state and although we are seeing encouraging signs, we want to be sure that anyone infected with COVID-19 is aware of the situation," said Mayor Arvin Amatorio. "Testing asymptomatic individuals is a major step forward and we are proud that Bergenfield will be the first municipality in Bergen County to offer this service."

Upper nasal (nasopharyngeal) samples collected from the respiratory tract will be evaluated using a molecular real-time reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) assay, which has been granted Emergency Use Authorization by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Results will be available within 24 hours, and communicated by email or text message.

siParadigm will bill all health insurance plans as well as Medicare and Medicaid. The out-of-pocket testing fee for individuals without insurance or whose insurer denies payment is $150. In the case of Bergenfield, residents without insurance may be eligible for assistance in paying for the test and should contact the Borough Administrator for more information.

Testing will be offered to the public at Veterans Memorial Park seven days a week. Approximately 1200 tests can be administered each day. Initially, individuals will need to register for the test by texting the word "registration" to 201-267-2488 or booking online at covid.siparadigm.com

"To reduce the spread of the contagion in New Jersey, it's essential to expand access to COVID-19 testing, and siParadigm is committed to being part of the solution," said Dr. Sherif Nasr, the company's President, and Chief Medical Officer. "We've developed a safe and efficient process that overcomes several obstacles to widespread testing availability. Improved access to testing for everyone will provide much-needed clarity, and facilitate going back to a safer working environment."

About siParadigm Diagnostic Informatics

siParadigm empowers informed healthcare planning and decision-making through accurate, timely, and insightful laboratory results. Founded in 2004, siParadigm is the fifth largest Hematopathology/ Oncology laboratory nationwide, serving hundreds of physician office practices and hospitals in 24 states. Its team of board-certified physicians and scientists have decades of experience in state-of-the-art laboratory medicine and high-complexity diagnostics. siParadigm is certified by the Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendment (CLIA) Program as a high-complexity laboratory and is accredited by the College of American Pathologists.

