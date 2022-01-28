|
28.01.2022 06:28:57
Siren Recalls Birthday Cake Bites Sold At Target
(RTTNews) - San Francisco, California-based Siren is recalling Siren Birthday Cake 1.7oz Bites citing the possible presence of undeclared cashews and almond butter, known allergens.
The Birthday Cake 1.7 oz Bites were distributed through select Target stores.
The recalled product can be identified by the Birthday Cake 1.7oz Bites Bag UPC: 8-62768-00048-3 the caddie UPC: 8-62768-00049-0. The affected four lot codes, that can be found on a stamp on the front of the bag, are 21326, 21335, 21336 and 21340.
No other Siren's products have been impacted.
The recall was initiated following a consumer notification about an allergic reaction. The company discovered that the product containing cashew and almond butter was distributed in packaging that did not reveal the presence of cashew and almond butter on the ingredient deck.
According to the agency, people who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to cashew or almond butter run the risk of serious allergic reaction if they consume these products.
Consumers are asked to return the product to where it was purchased to request an exchange or full refund if there is an allergy concern.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Target Corp.mehr Nachrichten
|
26.11.21
|Walmart, Target, Home Depot & Co. kaufen Aktien zurück - Täuscht die Verbesserung der Bilanzen? (finanzen.at)
|
16.11.21
|Ausblick: Target mit Zahlen zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
02.11.21
|Erste Schätzungen: Target verkündet Quartalsergebnis zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
16.08.21
|Ausblick: Target informiert über die jüngsten Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
|
03.08.21
|Erste Schätzungen: Target veröffentlicht Zahlen zum vergangenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
17.05.21