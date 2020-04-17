SIRION Biotech to Present at April 2020 Virtual Investor Summit: Company to present update on support of its COVID-19 project using its viral vector platforms

MARTINSRIED, Germany and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., April 16, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SIRION Biotech GmbH, a world leader in viral vector-based gene delivery technologies for gene and cell therapy, today announced it will present a company update on its work expediting gene therapy research and advancing drug development during the April 2020 Virtual Investor Summit taking place on April 22 and 23. Dieter Lingelbach, the Company's Chief Operating Officer, will also provide an update on SIRION's new initiative to support COVID-19 research. The presentation will take place on Thursday, April 23 at 10:30 a.m. EDT followed by a live Q&A session with registered investors and other conference attendees.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available here. Following the conference, an archived version of the webcast will be available on the company's website.

Presentation Details

Date: Thursday, April 23, 2020

Time: 10:30 a.m. EDT

Webcast link: https://bit.ly/34GtQjT

About the Virtual Investor Summit

The April 2020 Virtual Investor Summit will take place on April 22nd and 23rd from 10:00am – 3:00pm EDT. The event will feature presentations from public and private companies in multiple industries including life sciences/biotech, infrastructure and transportation. Management teams will present a live audio webcast accompanied by a slide presentation and be available to participate in virtual Q&A sessions immediately following their presentation. Investors, media and interested parties can access the event schedule and individual company webcast details at the event website, virtualinvestorsummit.com.

About SIRION Biotech GmbH

SIRION Biotech was founded in 2005 to lead the next generation of viral vector technologies for gene and cell therapy as well as vaccine development. Now SIRION offers one of the world's most comprehensive viral vector technology platforms based on lenti-, adeno-, and adeno-associated viruses which expedites gene therapy research and advances drug development. SIRION is becoming a partner of choice in this growing sector. LentiBOOST™ has been used in several clinical trials from early stage clinical Phase 1/2 through late stage clinical Phase 3 trials and demonstrated clinical success in improving transduction of the therapeutic vector.

