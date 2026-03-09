Apollo Global Management LLC Aktie

WKN DE: A1H8HC / ISIN: US0376123065

09.03.2026 12:35:19

Siris To Acquire Majority Stake In TAKKION From Apollo Global For Undisclosed Terms

(RTTNews) - Private equity firm Siris announced a definitive agreement to acquire a majority stake in TAKKION, a services provider to the renewable energy industry, from funds managed by Apollo Global Management, Inc. (APO). The terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The transaction is expected to close in the second quarter of 2026, subject to customary closing conditions.

Siris said TAKKION provides a mission-critical service, supporting the renewable energy sector, and is well positioned to further capitalize on the accelerating energy demands driven by AI data center expansion.

Siris will partner with TAKKIONs highly experienced management team to further optimize operations, expand its proven service capabilities into adjacent renewable sectors, and pursue both organic and inorganic growth opportunities.

Already a leader in wind energy services, TAKKION is well-positioned to continue expanding into adjacencies such as solar, battery, and transmission.

