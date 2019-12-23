Sirius Group to strengthen and expand its property, engineering and aviation portfolios in the Asian region by onboarding a team of key underwriters from ACR

HAMILTON, Bermuda, Dec. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sirius International Insurance Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ: SG) ("Sirius Group") announces that it is expanding its facultative product offerings in the Asian region to better service its clients, beginning in early 2020. Through the office in Singapore, Sirius Group will onboard a team of key underwriters coming from Asia Capital Reinsurance Group ("ACR") to strengthen and expand its property, engineering and aviation portfolios.

The facultative portfolio written by Sirius Group is currently led by Lim Kheng Seong, an established underwriter in the Asian market region. The new hires will include Jess Au and Steve Ng who will head the property and engineering divisions respectively. Jess brings 22 years of underwriting experience in property and Steve has 17 years of engineering underwriting expertise. Both Jess and Steve have previously worked for Lloyd's Syndicates in Singapore as well as established reinsurance companies in Asia.



Through the Singapore office, Sirius Group's Zurich branch will also offer facultative general aviation reinsurance in the Asian region with a team headed by Nomdo Kruis. Nomdo has 14 years of aviation underwriting experience worldwide having worked for Swiss Re and other reputable reinsurers in Europe and Asia before joining ACR. The product offering will complement the worldwide aviation and space business written from Zurich.

About Sirius Group

Sirius Group, with $2.6 billion of total capital and roots dating back to 1945, is a global multi-line (re)insurer headquartered in Bermuda with a unique global branch network, including offices in Stockholm, New York and London. Sirius Group's success over the years has come from working with honest, capable partners. Sirius Group provides a fully diversified set of tailored risk products to clients in approximately 150 countries, including health and travel products to consumers through its two managing general underwriters, ArmadaCorp Capital, LLC and International Medical Group Acquisition, Inc. Sirius Group has been publicly traded since November 2018. You can learn more by visiting www.siriusgroup.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

