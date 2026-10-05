Sirius Real Estate H1 Rent Roll Up 11.3%

(RTTNews) - Sirius Real Estate (SRE.L, SRE.JO) issued an update on trading for the six months ended 30 September 2026. The Group achieved 11.3% rent roll growth year on year, driven by a mix of acquisition and organic growth. Like-for-like rent roll increased 5.1% year on year. During the period, the Group deployed approximately 150 million euros into asset acquisitions at gross yields of more than 8%.

The Group said its acquisition pipeline remains strong and it will remain disciplined in allocation of capital into opportunities that can meet ambitious double-digit return targets. The Group retains more than 250 million euros of liquidity to support future growth opportunities.

Sirius will announce results for the six months ended 30 September 2026 on 16 November 2026.

At previous close on LSE, Sirius Real Estate shares were trading at 86.70 pence.