28.07.2022 13:47:34

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. Bottom Line Drops In Q2, misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI) revealed a profit for second quarter that decreased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $292 million, or $0.07 per share. This compares with $433 million, or $0.10 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.08 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.2% to $2.25 billion from $2.16 billion last year.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $292 Mln. vs. $433 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.07 vs. $0.10 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.08 -Revenue (Q2): $2.25 Bln vs. $2.16 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $9.0 Bln

