27.04.2023 13:48:12
Sirius XM Holdings Inc. Q1 Income Falls, misses estimates
(RTTNews) - Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI) announced a profit for first quarter that decreased from last year and missed the Street estimates.
The company's bottom line came in at $233 million, or $0.06 per share. This compares with $309 million, or $0.08 per share, in last year's first quarter.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.07 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the quarter fell 2.3% to $2.14 billion from $2.19 billion last year.
Sirius XM Holdings Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings (Q1): $233 Mln. vs. $309 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.06 vs. $0.08 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.07 -Revenue (Q1): $2.14 Bln vs. $2.19 Bln last year.
-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $9 Bln
