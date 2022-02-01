Sirius XM Posts Profit In Q4, Issues New 2022 Guidance; Declares Special Cash Dividend

(RTTNews) - Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI) reported fourth quarter net income of $318 million or $0.08 per share compared to a loss of $677 million or $0.16 per share, prior year. The company noted that its prior year fourth quarter was impacted by a $976 million non-cash impairment charge associated with Pandora.

On average, 14 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.07, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items. Revenue increased to $2.28 billion from $2.19 billion, a year ago. Analysts on average had estimated $2.25 billion in revenue.

For full year 2022, the company projects: SiriusXM self-pay net subscriber additions of approximately 500,000; total revenue of approximately $9.0 billion; adjusted EBITDA of approximately $2.8 billion; and free cash flow of approximately $1.55 billion.

SiriusXM also said its Board declared a special cash dividend of $0.25 per share, payable on February 25, 2022, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on February 11, 2022. The total amount of the special cash dividend is expected to be approximately $1 billion.

As of January 28, 2022, the company had approximately $2.0 billion of remaining share repurchase authorization.