|
14.05.2024 17:55:00
Sirius XM Stock: Buy, Sell, or Hold?
With meme stocks in the news this week it's a good time to revisit a similar battleground investment that dominated the online discussion board chatter a generation ago. It's been nearly eight years since the monthly trading volume of Sirius XM Holdings (NASDAQ: SIRI) topped 1 billion shares, and a dozen years before that it was a hotly contested penny stock.The satellite radio provider has grown up into a surprisingly sleepy and predictable media giant. Is that good? Is that bad? Let's look at the bull and bear cases before deciding if this is time to buy, sell, or hold Sirius XM stock.The bullish case for Sirius XM has to start at the bottom -- the bottom line, that is. Sirius XM went from being a speculative deficit-riddled stock two decades ago to one that has been consistently profitable since shortly after completing the combination of the country's two satellite radio platforms in the summer of 2008. It has posted an annual profit every year since 2010.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Sirius Corporation Ltd 2011-7.12.11 Issue 11mehr Nachrichten
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu Sirius Corporation Ltd 2011-7.12.11 Issue 11mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Sirius XM Inc
|2,92
|1,29%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Indizes zum Handelsende mit Gewinnen -- ATX letztlich höher -- DAX schließt minimal schwächer -- Asiens Börsen letztlich gespalten
Der heimische Markt zeigte sich im Dienstagshandel fester, der deutsche Leitindex präsentierte sich unterhalb der Nulllinie. Die Wall Street schloss stärker. An den Märkten in Fernost ging es am Dienstag in unterschiedliche Richtungen.