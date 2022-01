Sirius XM Stock Has a Lot to Prove This Week

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

It's been a long time since Sirius XM Radio (NASDAQ: SIRI) excited investors. The satellite radio provider was a wealth-altering investment to those lucky enough to buy in early 2009 when it teetered on the brink of bankruptcy -- bottoming out at $0.05 a share. They're sitting on a 124-bagger if they nailed the bottom. Anyone who has bought into the media giant over the past two years hasn't been as fortunate.An impressive streak ended in 2020. Sirius XM delivered 11 consecutive years of positive returns, a remarkable feat on many levels. It proved mortal with a 10% slide in 2020. If it wasn't for its small but growing quarterly dividend it would've slipped in 2021. Streaks are relative, of course. Sirius XM has delivered positive gains in 12 of the past 13 years, but it's trading lower than where it was two years ago. Sirius XM reports fresh financials on Tuesday morning. A strong report can get the shares moving again in the right direction.