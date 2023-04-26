|
26.04.2023 16:15:00
Sirius XM Stock Has a Lot to Prove This Week
In many ways, Sirius XM Holdings (NASDAQ: SIRI) is an edgy rock band that has gone mainstream. Sirius XM used to be a darling for speculators, screaming fans who would cheer its every uptick and downtick. The satellite radio provider has sold out now.Its growth is as pedestrian as it is predictable. Back out the acquisition of the Pandora streaming service that artificially inflated top-line results in 2019, and Sirius XM investors have been treated to eight consecutive years of single-digit organic revenue growth. The upside to the boring turn is that the media stock is consistently profitable.Sirius XM has rattled off 13 consecutive years in the black, the kind of reliability that may be boring to its early fans but is what sells out arenas and stadiums in this investing climate. Unfortunately, for Sirius XM Shareholders, the stock is playing to empty halls. Sirius XM shares hit a new seven-year low last month. If it has a chance to turn things around, investors don't have to wait long for the next big test. Sirius XM reports its first-quarter results on Thursday morning.Continue reading
