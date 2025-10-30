Sirius XM Swings To Profit In Q3, Lifts Revenue And Adjusted EBITDA Outlook; Stock Up

(RTTNews) - Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI), an audio entertainment company, Thursday reported it returned to profit in its third quarter compared to last year.

In the pre-market activity, shares were trading 5.79 percent or 1.22 cents higher at $22.28 on the NYSE.

The company's earnings attributable to the company was $297 million from a loss of $2.46 million a year ago.

For the three-month period, earnings per share was $0.84 per share from a loss of $8.74 a year ago.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.78 per share.

For the reported period, net income came in at $297 million from a loss of $2.96 million the prior year.

Adjusted EBITDA was $676 lower than $693 million prior-year quarter.

In its third quarter, the revenue accounted to $2.16 billion from $2.17 billion the earlier year.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn revenue of $2.14 billion.

The company stated that it increased its full year guidance of total revenue to approximately $8.525 billion and adjusted EBITDA to approximately $2.625 billion.