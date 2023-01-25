25.01.2023 22:30:00

SiriusXM Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

NEW YORK, Jan. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SIRI) today announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.0242 per share of common stock, payable in cash on February 24, 2023, to stockholders of record at the close of business on February 9, 2023.

SIRIUS XM logo. (PRNewsFoto/SIRIUS XM Radio)

About SiriusXM

SiriusXM is the leading audio entertainment company in North America with a portfolio of audio businesses including its flagship subscription entertainment service SiriusXM; the ad-supported and premium music streaming services of Pandora; an expansive podcast network; and a suite of business and advertising solutions. Reaching a combined monthly audience of approximately 150 million listeners, SiriusXM offers a broad range of content for listeners everywhere they tune in with a diverse mix of live, on-demand, and curated programming across music, talk, news, and sports. For more about SiriusXM, please go to: www.siriusxm.com.  

Source: SiriusXM

Investor contacts:  
Hooper Stevens  
212-901-6718  
hooper.stevens@siriusxm.com

Natalie Candela  
212-901-6672  
natalie.candela@siriusxm.com

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/siriusxm-declares-quarterly-cash-dividend-301730943.html

SOURCE Sirius XM Holdings Inc.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Sirius XM Incmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Sirius XM Incmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Sirius XM Inc 5,39 -0,06% Sirius XM Inc

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX etwas fester -- DAX mit leichten Gewinnen -- Asiatische Börsen tendieren etwas höher
Der heimische Markt kann am Freitag etwas zulegen. Der deutsche Leitindex bewegt sich ebenfalls höher. Vor dem Wochenende geht es an den Märkten in Fernost leicht aufwärts.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen