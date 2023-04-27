27.04.2023 13:00:00

SiriusXM Reports First Quarter 2023 Operating and Financial Results

NEW YORK, April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SIRI) today reported financial and operating results for the first quarter 2023, which have been posted to the Investor Relations section of the SiriusXM website at https://investor.siriusxm.com/financial-information.

SIRIUS XM logo. (PRNewsFoto/SIRIUS XM Radio)

The company will also host a live webcast for investors at 8:00 a.m. ET. The live webcast can be accessed through the Investor Relations section of SiriusXM's website at https://investor.siriusxm.com/. An archive of the webcast will be available on the company's website after the call for a limited time.

About Sirius XM Holdings Inc.

SiriusXM is the leading audio entertainment company in North America with a portfolio of audio businesses including its flagship subscription entertainment service SiriusXM; the ad-supported and premium music streaming services of Pandora; an expansive podcast network; and a suite of business and advertising solutions. Reaching a combined monthly audience of approximately 150 million listeners, SiriusXM offers a broad range of content for listeners everywhere they tune in with a diverse mix of live, on-demand, and curated programming across music, talk, news, and sports. For more about SiriusXM, please go to: www.siriusxm.com.

Source: SiriusXM

Investor contacts:
Hooper Stevens
212-901-6718
hooper.stevens@siriusxm.com

Natalie Candela
212-901-6672
natalie.candela@siriusxm.com

Media contact: 
Jessica Casano-Antonellis
Jessica.casano@siriusxm.com 

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/siriusxm-reports-first-quarter-2023-operating-and-financial-results-301809295.html

SOURCE Sirius XM Holdings Inc.

