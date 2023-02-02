|
SiriusXM Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2022 Financial and Operating Results
NEW YORK, Feb. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SIRI) today reported financial and operating results for the fourth quarter and full-year 2022, which have been posted to the Investor Relations section of the SiriusXM website at https://investor.siriusxm.com/financial-information.
The company will also host a live webcast for investors at 8:00 a.m. ET. The webcast will be hosted by SiriusXM's Chief Executive Officer, Jennifer Witz, and Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Sean Sullivan. The live webcast can be accessed through the Investor Relations section of SiriusXM's website at https://investor.siriusxm.com/. An archive of the webcast will be available on the company's website after the call for a limited time.
About Sirius XM Holdings Inc.
SiriusXM is the leading audio entertainment company in North America with a portfolio of audio businesses including its flagship subscription entertainment service SiriusXM; the ad-supported and premium music streaming services of Pandora; an expansive podcast network; and a suite of business and advertising solutions. Reaching a combined monthly audience of approximately 150 million listeners, SiriusXM offers a broad range of content for listeners everywhere they tune in with a diverse mix of live, on-demand, and curated programming across music, talk, news, and sports. For more about SiriusXM, please go to: www.siriusxm.com.
Investor contacts:
Hooper Stevens
212-901-6718
hooper.stevens@siriusxm.com
Natalie Candela
212-901-6672
natalie.candela@siriusxm.com
Media contact:
Jessica Casano-Antonellis
Jessica.casano@siriusxm.com
