16.05.2023 22:30:00
SiriusXM to Present at the J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference
NEW YORK, May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SIRI) today announced that Jennifer Witz, Chief Executive Officer, will present at the J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference on Monday, May 22, at 10:00 am ET.
A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the Investor Relations section of the SiriusXM website at siriusxm.com/investorrelations.
About Sirius XM Holdings Inc.
SiriusXM is the leading audio entertainment company in North America with a portfolio of audio businesses including its flagship subscription entertainment service SiriusXM; the ad-supported and premium music streaming services of Pandora; an expansive podcast network; and a suite of business and advertising solutions. Reaching a combined monthly audience of approximately 150 million listeners, SiriusXM offers a broad range of content for listeners everywhere they tune in with a diverse mix of live, on-demand, and curated programming across music, talk, news, and sports. For more about SiriusXM, please go to: www.siriusxm.com.
Source: SiriusXM
Investor contacts:
Hooper Stevens
212-901-6718
hooper.stevens@siriusxm.com
Natalie Candela
212-901-6672
natalie.candela@siriusxm.com
Media contact:
Jessica Casano-Antonellis
Jessica.casano@siriusxm.com
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/siriusxm-to-present-at-the-jp-morgan-global-technology-media-and-communications-conference-301826124.html
SOURCE Sirius XM Holdings Inc.
