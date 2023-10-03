|
SiriusXM to Report Third Quarter 2023 Operating and Financial Results
NEW YORK, Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SiriusXM (NASDAQ: SIRI) will release its third quarter 2023 operating and financial results on Tuesday, October 31, and will hold an investor call the same day at 8:00 a.m. ET.
A webcast of the presentation will be available on the Investor Relations section of the SiriusXM website at siriusxm.com/investorrelations.
To participate by telephone, please dial 877.407.4019 (Toll-free) or +1 201.689.8337 (Local) 10 minutes prior to the start of the call and ask to be connected to the SiriusXM conference call.
About SiriusXM Holdings Inc.
SiriusXM is the leading audio entertainment company in North America with a portfolio of audio businesses including its flagship subscription entertainment service SiriusXM; the ad-supported and premium music streaming services of Pandora; an expansive podcast network; and a suite of business and advertising solutions. Reaching a combined monthly audience of approximately 150 million listeners, SiriusXM offers a broad range of content for listeners everywhere they tune in with a diverse mix of live, on-demand, and curated programming across music, talk, news, and sports. For more about SiriusXM, please go to: www.siriusxm.com.
Source: SiriusXM
Investor contacts:
Hooper Stevens
212-901-6718
hooper.stevens@siriusxm.com
Natalie Candela
212-901-6672
Natalie.candela@siriusxm.com
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/siriusxm-to-report-third-quarter-2023-operating-and-financial-results-301946140.html
SOURCE Sirius XM Holdings Inc.
