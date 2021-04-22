Sirnaomics' Spin-Off RNAimmune Secures $10 Million Seed Financing to Advance its mRNA-Based Vaccine and Therapeutic Development

GAITHERSBURG, Md. and GUANGZHOU, China, April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- RNAimmune, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company specializing in discovery and development of mRNA-based therapeutics and vaccines, announced today execution of definitive agreements for a seed round financing of $10 million. RNAimmune is a spin-off entity from Sirnaomics, a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery and development of RNAi therapeutics against cancer and fibrotic diseases. Smooth River and Hong Kong Hongrun led the investment, with participation from Shanghai Walga Biotechnology, High Forest Investment and Terra Magnum Sigma. Sirnaomics also increased its investment in RNAimmune. This financing will allow RNAimmune to accelerate its research and development into mRNA vaccine and drug discovery focused on infectious disease, cancer, and rare diseases.

Since its founding in early 2020, RNAimmune has built up its mRNA vaccine and drug discovery and development platform to tackle high unmet medical needs in infectious diseases, cancer and rare diseases. The Company is now in the IND enabling stage for its lead candidate COVID-19 mRNA vaccine and plans to file an IND with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration before the end of 2021. It is also advancing its RAS tumor vaccine program in collaboration with the University of California, Los Angeles. Headquartered in Maryland, United States, RNAimmune has set up its China R&D center in Guangzhou Bio-Island. Last August, the Company completed a seed financing round of $2.35 million.

"We are very pleased to see the exponential growth of RNAimmune, with completion of two rounds of financing in such a short time," said Patrick Lu, PhD, Chairman of the Board of RNAimmune. "The recent success of Moderna's and BioNTech's mRNA vaccines has demonstrated that mRNA technologies for development of novel therapeutics and vaccines are dramatically changing the landscape of the global pharmaceutical industry. RNAimmune has tremendous opportunities as a global mRNA innovating company."

About RNAimmune, Inc.

RNAimmune is a biopharmaceutical company specializing in discovery and development of messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics and vaccines. The Company leverages mRNA as a data carrier to instruct the human body to produce its own proteins capable of fighting a wide range of diseases. RNAimmune is a spin-off venture from Sirnaomics, Inc. and has received a global exclusive right to the proprietary Polypeptide Lipid Nanoparticle (PLNP) technology for mRNA delivery from Sirnaomics. The Company has also developed a proprietary A.I. algorithm (ALEPVA) for antigen prediction and vaccine design. By integrating multiple established platform technologies, RNAimmune is aiming to develop a comprehensive mRNA drug discovery and development platform, from which the Company will enrich its therapeutic and vaccine product pipeline addressing tremendous unmet needs in treatments of viral infections, cancer and rare diseases. To learn more about RNAimmune, please visit the company website: www.rnaimmune.com.

About Sirnaomics, Inc.

Sirnaomics, Inc., a leading privately held biopharmaceutical company for discovery and development of RNAi therapeutics, is a Delaware corporation headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland, USA, with subsidiaries in Suzhou and Guangzhou, China. The Company's mission is to develop novel therapeutics to alleviate human suffering and advance patient care in areas of high unmet medical need. The guiding principles of the company are: Innovation, Global Vision with a Patient Centered focus. Members of the senior management team have a great deal of combined experience in the biopharmaceutical industry, financial, clinical and business management in both the USA and China. The company is supported by funding from institutional investors and corporate partnerships. Sirnaomics has developed a strong portfolio of intellectual property with an enriched product pipeline. The therapeutic areas of focus include oncology and anti-fibrotic therapeutics. Learn more at www.sirnaomics.com.

Contact:

RNAimmune:

Stanley He, MBA

Email: stanley@rnaimmune.com

Investors:

Stephanie Carrington

Tel: +1 646 277 1282

Email : Stephanie.Carrington@westwicke.com

Media:

Mark Corbae

Tel: +1 203 682 8288

Email: Mark.Corbae@westwicke.com

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sirnaomics-spin-off-rnaimmune-secures-10-million-seed-financing-to-advance-its-mrna-based-vaccine-and-therapeutic-development-301274363.html

SOURCE Sirnaomics, Inc.