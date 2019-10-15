Sirona Biochem: Agreement Signing Ceremony with Rodan + Fields at Cosmetic 360 Conference in Paris

VANCOUVER, Oct. 15, 2019 /CNW/ - Sirona Biochem Corp . (TSX-V: SBM) (FSE: ZSB) (US-OTC: SRBCF) ("Sirona") is pleased to announce that it will have a signing ceremony of its TFC-1067 License and Supply agreement with Rodan + Fields , LLC ("Rodan + Fields"). Rodan + Fields, the leading skin care brand in the United States1, is preparing to incorporate novel ingredient TFC-1067 into their product lines. Backed by extensive scientific research, TFC-1067 is clinically proven to be safe and effective at reducing the visibility of dark spots, brightening and evening skin tone.

The event will be held at the US Block of the Cosmetic 360 conference in Paris on October 16th starting at 12:00 PM. Chief Scientific Officer, Dr. Geraldine Deliencourt-Godefroy, will introduce TFChem, the wholly owned French subsidiary of Sirona Biochem, which has created breakthrough skin care solutions using platform-based technology. Dr. Deliencourt-Godefroy will highlight her innovative dark spot treatment, TFC-1067, as well as touch on her vision in anti-aging therapies.

In attendance will be members of government who have been of tremendous support in the growth of TFChem as well as local media.

Rodan + Fields executive team will present their plan to use TFC-1067 within their collection of life-changing skin care products.

Team members from TFChem and its parent company Sirona Biochem will be available throughout the conference at booth N1. The team will have additional data analysis available from the clinical trial previously reported on April 10th, 2019. The data analysis more clearly demonstrates the established consumer benefit of TFC-1067. TFC-1067 achieved the unique goal of statistically significant selective decreased in melanin scores in dyschromic skin compared to normal skin.

Most consumers desire lightening of dark spots to blend into surrounding skin. TFC-1067 achieved this goal, while the 2% hydroquinone comparator did not. The value of this benefit to the consumer cannot be underestimated. Further data analysis also showed a trend that TFC-1067's ability to blend spots into the surrounding skin would increase over time beyond the 12 weeks of the trial. The Company is currently working on a submission of these results for a peer-reviewed scientific journal.

The commercial value of TFC-1067 has been confirmed by the agreement with Rodan+ Fields. Sirona's management and TFChem's scientific team are exploring additional partnering opportunities while continuing to explore ways to further demonstrate and unlock the value of TFC-1067 for the consumer. An update regarding these plans will be released as they are finalized.

About Rodan + Fields

Founded by Stanford-trained dermatologists Dr. Katie Rodan and Dr. Kathy Fields, Rodan + Fields was launched in 2002 with the mission of giving consumers the best skin of their lives. The brand is a result of the Doctors' belief that healthy skin empowers people to feel confident. Born in the digital era and designed to directly reach consumers where they live and shop via mobile and social networks, Rodan + Fields is disrupting the industry with its regimen-based skincare and powerful Independent Consultant community.

For more information, please visit www.rodanandfields.com .

About TFChem

TFChem are experts in the field of carbohydrate and fluorine chemistry. The company has developed a unique know-how which combines these two technical domains in order to create new therapeutic candidates based on original carbohydrate mimics.

TFChem has become a leader in the area of fluorinated glycosides and their application as new, more potent and safer therapies in both pharmaceuticals and skincare. TFChem brings a unique solution to the severe drawbacks (stability and bioavailability) usually associated with carbohydrate-based compounds and thus allows the full exploitation of their therapeutic potential and the development of new technology.

TFChem is the recipient of multiple French national scientific awards and European Union and French government grants.

For more information, please visit www.sironabiochem.com/about-tfchem/about-tfchem-2/

About Sirona Biochem Corp.

Sirona Biochem is a cosmetic ingredient and drug discovery company with a proprietary platform technology. Sirona's subsidiary lab, TFChem, specializes in stabilizing carbohydrate molecules with the goal of improving efficacy and safety. New compounds are patented for maximum revenue potential.

Sirona's compounds are licensed to leading companies around the world in return for licensing fees, milestone fees and ongoing royalty payments.

For more information, please visit www.sironabiochem.com .

About Cosmetic 360

Cosmetic 360 is an innovative-centered trade fair for the cosmetic industry. The conference brings together professionals and industry representatives from all over the world. All facets of the cosmetic industry are represented at the conference including raw materials, formulation, packaging, testing and analysis, finished products, and distribution. This year Cosmetic 360 has chosen to spotlight the United States, a leader in the beauty sector. More information on the conference can be found at www.cosmetic-360.com/en .

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Sirona Biochem cautions you that statements included in this press release that are not a description of historical facts may be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are only predictions based upon current expectations and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of release of the relevant information, unless explicitly stated otherwise. Actual results, performance or achievement could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, Sirona Biochem's forward-looking statements due to the risks and uncertainties inherent in Sirona Biochem's business including, without limitation, statements about: the progress and timing of its clinical trials; difficulties or delays in development, testing, obtaining regulatory approval, producing and marketing its products; unexpected adverse side effects or inadequate therapeutic efficacy of its products that could delay or prevent product development or commercialization; the scope and validity of patent protection for its products; competition from other pharmaceutical or biotechnology companies; and its ability to obtain additional financing to support its operations. Sirona Biochem does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required by law.

