Sisco Sapena buys 10,000 shares of Lleida.net

Madrid, December 28th - Lleida.net founder and CEO, Sisco Sapena (BME:LLN) (EPA:ALLLN) (OTCQX:LLEIF) acquired yesterday 10,000 shares of the company at a weighted average price of 0.83 euros per share.



With this transaction, carried out in the market and communicated in accordance with the regulation to the CNMV, Sapena now owns 36.50 % of the company, 35.75 % directly and 0.75 % indirectly.

Lleida.net is the leading company in Europe in the certified electronic signature, notification and contracting industry.

With more than 300 patents received from more than 60 countries worldwide, it has one of the strongest intellectual property portfolios in the industry.

Lleida.net, founded in 1995, first went public in Madrid in 2015. It subsequently executed a dual listing on Euronext Growth Paris in 2018 and on OTC Markets in New York in 2020.

The company accumulates a total of 303 patents in more than 60 countries for its innovations in the field of registered electronic signature, notification and contracting.

