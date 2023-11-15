Sisco Sapena, CEO of Lleida.net, to Participate in ESRA Panel on International eSignature Adoption, Focusing on the industry's future trends



Phoenix, Arizona - November 15, 2023 - Sisco Sapena, CEO of Spanish listed company Lleida.net (BME:LLN) (EPA:ALLLN) (OTCQX:LLEIF), will join a panel on International eSignature Adoption at the Electronic Signature & Records Association (ESRA) Conference on November 16, 2023, in Phoenix, Arizona.



Sapena's participation alongside industry experts Margo Tank and David Whitaker from DLA Piper will specifically address Europe's and inetrnational future trends in electronic signatures.



The ESRA panel will explore critical discussions surrounding international eSignature adoption, focusing on Europe's evolving trends and paving the way for insightful exchanges among industry leaders and experts.



This significant engagement highlights Lleida.net's pivotal role in the global electronic signature landscape. Sapena's insights are anticipated to provide valuable perspectives on Europe's anticipated advancements in electronic signatures and trust service digitization.



"This platform in the United States is an honor and recognition of our international role in the certified electronic signature, notification, and contracting segment," remarked Sisco Sapena, emphasizing the significance of this opportunity to discuss the future landscape of digital transactions.



The corporation's management believes that the forthcoming years will witness ?again a significant transformation in the realm of electronic signatures and trust services.



Foreseeing a deeper integration of these solutions across diverse industries, particularly within Europe, it anticipates a more streamlined and secure digital landscape. This evolution is poised to revolutionize operational frameworks, offering businesses and individuals a more seamless and trustworthy digital experience.



Lleida.net, founded in 1995, established its presence in the stock market with initial offerings in Madrid in 2015, subsequently executing dual listings on Euronext Growth Paris in 2018 and OTC Markets in New York in 2020. This global presence underscores the company's leadership in the industry.







DISCLAIMER

This press release contains statements regarding the future of the Lleida.net company and its innovations. Statements regarding the future may be accompanied by words such as "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "wait", "anticipate", "pretend", "power", "plan", "potential", the use of future time and other terms of similar meaning. No undue reliance should be placed on these claims. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected in such statements, including uncertainty of the company's commercial success, ability to protect our intellectual property rights, and other risks. These statements are based on current beliefs and forecasts and refer only to the date of this press release. The company assumes no obligation to publicly update its forward-looking statements, regardless of whether new information, future events or any other circumstance arise.