SISM Investors Initiates Coverage on Condor Technologies NV With a Buy Rating

Ernest C. Schlotter, a senior analyst at SISM Investors based in Zurich, Switzerland, and a four-star analyst according to StarMine, a former Thomson Reuters company, published an eight-page report on Condor Technologies NV (MLMFI.PA ISIN: BE6252013725) dated October 4, 2022. The report includes a 12–24-month target equity valuation and analyst rating/recommendation. SISM Investors met its 12-month price target of € 97.50 by valuing the Company’s business based on comparable company analysis within the dental and medical supplies industry. READ THE FULL CONDOR TECHNOLOGIES RESEARCH REPORT

According to the report by analyst Schlotter: "The new digital technology is rapidly changing the future of dentistry, and the pandemic has played a role in advancing the technology revolution. Condor competes in this fastest-growing segment of the dental market and invents, manufactures, and sells dental intra-oral scanners in Europe and internationally. The new flagship product in development is the 'ARCH 1'. The world-first software-driven intra-oral tray scanner uses multiple cameras to create 3D images and is 5G compatible and can also be used in Teledentistry.”

Schlotter added: "Surge in acquisitions and significant investments in 2022 drives dental devices market. Condor Technologies sold its first generation IOS technology product upon finishing the development for twenty-six million euros. The rapidly changing dental devices market is a high-growth, high-margin business. We believe that Condor hat can create significant shareholder value in the future; its flagship, the 'ARCH 1' is at the forefront of revolutionizing the dental intra-oral device market, and the Company is committed to investing heavily in R&D to bring more new technologies and products to the marketplaces. We estimate sales of €66.1M by 2024 and €4.48 earnings per share, reflecting € 97.50 per share.”

© SISM Research 2022 Disclosure: SISM Investors have received compensation from an investor relations consulting firm engaged by the issuer for providing research coverage for a period of no less than one year. SISM Investors received a fee of CHF 15,000 for these services provided to or regarding the issuer: Please read the disclaimer at the end of the research report.

