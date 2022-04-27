|
27.04.2022 18:50:03
Sistema PJSFC: Ad-Hoc Notice
|
Sistema PJSFC (SSA)
Ad-Hoc Notice
Moscow, Russia - 27 April 2022 - Sistema PJSFC ("Sistema" or the "Corporation") announces that pursuant to Federal Law No. 114-FZ on Amendments to the Federal Law on Joint-Stock Companies and Certain Legislative Acts of the Russian Federation (the "114-FZ Law") it has submitted an application to the Ministry of Finance of the Russian Federation, seeking a permission to maintain circulation of Sistema's global depositary receipts outside the Russian Federation including ongoing circulation on the London Stock Exchange. In accordance with applicable Russian laws and regulations the Request will be considered by the Government Commission on Monitoring Foreign Investment in the Russian Federation.
Previously, effective on 27 April 2022, 114-FZ Law prohibited placement and circulation of depositary receipts representing shares of Russian issuers on foreign stock exchanges.
For further information, please visit www.sistema.ru or contact:
|ISIN:
|US48122U2042
|Category Code:
|MSCM
|TIDM:
|SSA
|LEI Code:
|213800JSZ2UUK4QQK694
|Sequence No.:
|158080
|EQS News ID:
|1336477
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
