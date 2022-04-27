27.04.2022 18:50:03

Sistema PJSFC: Ad-Hoc Notice

Sistema PJSFC (SSA)
Sistema PJSFC: Ad-Hoc Notice

27-Apr-2022 / 19:50 MSK
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Ad-Hoc Notice

Moscow, Russia - 27 April 2022 - Sistema PJSFC ("Sistema" or the "Corporation") announces that pursuant to Federal Law No. 114-FZ on Amendments to the Federal Law on Joint-Stock Companies and Certain Legislative Acts of the Russian Federation (the "114-FZ Law") it has submitted an application to the Ministry of Finance of the Russian Federation, seeking a permission to maintain circulation of Sistema's global depositary receipts outside the Russian Federation including ongoing circulation on the London Stock Exchange. In accordance with applicable Russian laws and regulations the Request will be considered by the Government Commission on Monitoring Foreign Investment in the Russian Federation.

 

Previously, effective on 27 April 2022, 114-FZ Law prohibited placement and circulation of depositary receipts representing shares of Russian issuers on foreign stock exchanges.

***

For further information, please visit www.sistema.ru or contact:

Public Relations

Sergey Kopytov

Tel.: +7 (495) 730 17 05

kopytov@sistema.ru

Investor Relations

Sergey Levitskiy

Tel: +7 (495) 730 66 00

s.levitskiy@sistema.ru


Sistema PJSFC is a publicly traded diversified Russian holding company in the sectors of telecommunications, high technology, financial services, retail, paper and packaging, agriculture, real estate, tourism and medical services. The company was founded in 1993. Revenue in 2021 was RUB 802.4 billion; total assets equalled RUB 1.8 trillion as of 31 December 2021. Sistema's global depositary receipts are listed under the "SSA" ticker on the London Stock Exchange. Sistema's ordinary shares are listed under the "AFKS" ticker on the Moscow Exchange. Website: www.sistema.ru.

 
ISIN: US48122U2042
Category Code: MSCM
TIDM: SSA
LEI Code: 213800JSZ2UUK4QQK694
Sequence No.: 158080
EQS News ID: 1336477

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1336477&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu AFK Sistemamehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu AFK Sistemamehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

AFK Sistema 2,00 0,00% AFK Sistema

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Berichtssaison schiebt an: ATX und DAX höher -- Asiatische Börsen schließen fester - Kein Handel in Japan
Der heimische und der deutsche Aktienmarkt zeigen sich am Freitag sehr fest. Die Börsen in Fernost verbuchten am Freitag Gewinne.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen