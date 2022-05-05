Sistema PJSFC: Ad-Hoc Notice

Sistema PJSFC (SSA)

Moscow, Russia May 5, 2022 Sistema PJSFC (Sistema or the Corporation) (LSE: SSA, MOEX: AFKS) notes recent erroneous media speculation regarding its ownership of RTI and Kronstadt. The Corporation reduced its shareholdings in RTI and Kronstadt below controlling level in July 2021 and has since completely divested from both companies. Sistema currently owns no stakes in any companies in the defence industry.

