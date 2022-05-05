|
05.05.2022 12:09:38
Sistema PJSFC: Ad-Hoc Notice
|
Sistema PJSFC (SSA)
Ad-Hoc Notice
Moscow, Russia May 5, 2022 Sistema PJSFC (Sistema or the Corporation) (LSE: SSA, MOEX: AFKS) notes recent erroneous media speculation regarding its ownership of RTI and Kronstadt. The Corporation reduced its shareholdings in RTI and Kronstadt below controlling level in July 2021 and has since completely divested from both companies. Sistema currently owns no stakes in any companies in the defence industry.
ISIN:
|US48122U2042
Category Code:
|MSCH
TIDM:
|SSA
LEI Code:
|213800JSZ2UUK4QQK694
Sequence No.:
|159949
EQS News ID:
|1344957
