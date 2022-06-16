Sistema PJSFC: Change in the list of nominees for the new Board of Directors of Sistema

Change in the list of nominees for the new Board of Directors of Sistema

Moscow, Russia 16 June 2022 Sistema PJSFC (Sistema or the Corporation) (LSE: SSA, MOEX: AFKS), announces that its Board of Directors at a meeting held on 16 June 2022 amended the list of nominees for election to Sistemas Board of Directors, to be voted on at an Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of Sistema (EGM). The new list has been drawn up based on a revised proposal on nominees for the Corporation's Board of Directors received from Sistemas shareholders.

The revised nominees for the new Board of Directors of Sistema are:

Anna Belova Elena Chikisheva Yaroslav Kuzminov Nikolay Mikhailov Mikhail Shamolin Tagir Sitdekov Ali Uzdenov Oleg Vyugin Daniel Wolfe

The EGM to elect the Corporations Board of Directors will be held on 9 July 2022 with absentee voting.

Sistema PJSFC is a publicly traded diversified Russian holding company in the sectors of telecommunications, high technology, financial services, retail, paper and packaging, agriculture, real estate, tourism and medical services. The company was founded in 1993. Revenue in 2021 was RUB 802.4 billion; total assets equalled RUB 1.8 trillion as of 31 December 2021. Sistemas global depositary receipts are listed under the SSA ticker on the London Stock Exchange. Sistemas ordinary shares are listed under the AFKS ticker on the Moscow Exchange. Website: www.sistema.ru.