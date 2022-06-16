Sistema PJSFC: Change in the list of nominees for the new Board of Directors of Sistema

Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
16.06.2022 19:20:06

Sistema PJSFC (SSA)
16-Jun-2022 / 20:20 MSK
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Change in the list of nominees for the new Board of Directors of Sistema

Moscow, Russia 16 June 2022 Sistema PJSFC (Sistema or the Corporation) (LSE: SSA, MOEX: AFKS), announces that its Board of Directors at a meeting held on 16 June 2022 amended the list of nominees for election to Sistemas Board of Directors, to be voted on at an Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of Sistema (EGM). The new list has been drawn up based on a revised proposal on nominees for the Corporation's Board of Directors received from Sistemas shareholders.

The revised nominees for the new Board of Directors of Sistema are: 

  1. Anna Belova
  2. Elena Chikisheva
  3. Yaroslav Kuzminov
  4. Nikolay Mikhailov
  5. Mikhail Shamolin
  6. Tagir Sitdekov
  7. Ali Uzdenov
  8. Oleg Vyugin
  9. Daniel Wolfe

The EGM to elect the Corporations Board of Directors will be held on 9 July 2022 with absentee voting.

***

For further information, please visit www.sistema.ru or contact:

Investor Relations

Public Relations

Sergei Levitskiy

Sergei Kopytov

Tel: +7 (495) 730 66 00

Tel.: +7 (495) 730 17 05

s.levitskiy@sistema.ru

kopytov@sistema.ru

Sistema PJSFC is a publicly traded diversified Russian holding company in the sectors of telecommunications, high technology, financial services, retail, paper and packaging, agriculture, real estate, tourism and medical services. The company was founded in 1993. Revenue in 2021 was RUB 802.4 billion; total assets equalled RUB 1.8 trillion as of 31 December 2021. Sistemas global depositary receipts are listed under the SSA ticker on the London Stock Exchange. Sistemas ordinary shares are listed under the AFKS ticker on the Moscow Exchange. Website: www.sistema.ru. 
ISIN: US48122U2042
Category Code: MSCH
TIDM: SSA
LEI Code: 213800JSZ2UUK4QQK694
Sequence No.: 168847
EQS News ID: 1377437

 
