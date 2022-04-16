|
16.04.2022 10:00:03
Sistema PJSFC: CORRECTION: Director/PDMR Transaction
|
Sistema PJSFC (SSA)
CORRECTION: Director/PDMR Transaction
Moscow, Russia - 16 April 2022 - Notification of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
The issuer was notified of the transaction on 15 April 2022.
***
Name of contact and telephone number for queries: Mr. Sergey Levitsky, Tel.: +7 (495) 730 6600, ir@sistema.ru
***
Sistema PJSFC is a publicly traded diversified Russian holding company in the sectors of telecommunications, high technology, financial services, retail, paper and packaging, agriculture, real estate, tourism and medical services. The company was founded in 1993. Revenue in 2021 was RUB 802.4 billion; total assets equalled RUB 1.8 trillion as of 31 December 2021. Sistema's global depositary receipts are listed under the "SSA" ticker on the London Stock Exchange. Sistema's ordinary shares are listed under the "AFKS" ticker on the Moscow Exchange. Website: www.sistema.ru.
***
For further information, please visit www.sistema.com or contact:
|ISIN:
|US48122U2042
|Category Code:
|DSH
|TIDM:
|SSA
|LEI Code:
|213800JSZ2UUK4QQK694
|Sequence No.:
|156061
|EQS News ID:
|1329465
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu AFK Sistemamehr Nachrichten
|
10:00
|Sistema PJSFC: CORRECTION: Director/PDMR Transaction (EQS Group)
|
15.04.22
|Sistema PJSFC: Director/PDMR Transaction (EQS Group)
|
15.04.22
|Sistema PJSFC: Sistema announces decisions of the Board of Directors (EQS Group)
|
13.04.22
|Sistema PJSFC: Ad-Hoc Notice (EQS Group)
|
13.04.22
|Sistema PJSFC: Director/PDMR Transaction (EQS Group)
|
13.04.22
|Sistema PJSFC : Ad-Hoc Notice (Investegate)
|
13.04.22
|Sistema PJSFC : Director/PDMR Transaction (Investegate)
|
07.04.22
|Sistema PJSFC: Ad-Hoc Notice (EQS Group)