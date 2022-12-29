|
Sistema PJSFC (SSA)
Sistema PJSFC: Director/PDMR Transaction
29-Dec-2022 / 19:50 MSK
Director/PDMR Transaction
Moscow, Russia 29 December 2022 - Notification of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
|
1.
|
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|
a)
|
Name
|
Mr. Felix Evtushenkov
|
2.
|
Reason for the notification
|
a)
|
Position/status
|
Member of the Management Board
Senior Managing Partner
|
b)
|
Initial notification/Amendment
|
Initial notification
|
3.
|
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|
a)
|
Name
|
Sistema Public Joint Stock Financial Corporation
|
b)
|
LEI
|
213800JSZ2UUK4QQK694
|
4.
|
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
a)
|
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|
Ordinary registered shares
ISIN RU000A0DQZE3
|
b)
|
Nature of the transaction
|
Purchase of shares
|
c)
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
Price
|
Volume
|
RUB 12.131
|
2,201,398
|
d)
|
Aggregated information
|
|
Aggregated volume
|
2,201,398 shares
|
Price
|
RUB 26,705,159.14
|
e)
|
Date of the transaction
|
December 28, 2022
|
f)
|
Place of the transaction
|
Moscow, Russia (outside a trading venue)
|
1.
|
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|
a)
|
Name
|
Mr. Sergey Egorov
|
2.
|
Reason for the notification
|
a)
|
Position/status
|
Member of the Management Board
Managing Partner
|
b)
|
Initial notification/Amendment
|
Initial notification
|
3.
|
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|
a)
|
Name
|
Sistema Public Joint Stock Financial Corporation
|
b)
|
LEI
|
213800JSZ2UUK4QQK694
|
4.
|
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
a)
|
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|
Ordinary registered shares
ISIN RU000A0DQZE3
|
b)
|
Nature of the transaction
|
Purchase of shares
|
c)
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
Price
|
Volume
|
RUB 12.131
|
2,201,398
|
d)
|
Aggregated information
|
|
Aggregated volume
|
2,201,398 shares
|
Price
|
RUB 26,705,159.14
|
e)
|
Date of the transaction
|
December 28, 2022
|
f)
|
Place of the transaction
|
Moscow, Russia (outside a trading venue)
|
1.
|
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|
a)
|
Name
|
Mr. Artyom Zasursky
|
2.
|
Reason for the notification
|
a)
|
Position/status
|
Member of the Management Board
Vice President for Strategy and Development
|
b)
|
Initial notification/Amendment
|
Initial notification
|
3.
|
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|
a)
|
Name
|
Sistema Public Joint Stock Financial Corporation
|
b)
|
LEI
|
213800JSZ2UUK4QQK694
|
4.
|
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
a)
|
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|
Ordinary registered shares
ISIN RU000A0DQZE3
|
b)
|
Nature of the transaction
|
Purchase of shares
|
c)
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
Price
|
Volume
|
RUB 12.131
|
2,201,398
|
d)
|
Aggregated information
|
|
Aggregated volume
|
2,201,398 shares
|
Price
|
RUB 26,705,159.14
|
e)
|
Date of the transaction
|
December 28, 2022
|
f)
|
Place of the transaction
|
Moscow, Russia (outside a trading venue)
|
1.
|
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|
a)
|
Name
|
Mr. Aleksey Katkov
|
2.
|
Reason for the notification
|
a)
|
Position/status
|
Member of the Management Board
Managing Partner
|
b)
|
Initial notification/Amendment
|
Initial notification
|
3.
|
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|
a)
|
Name
|
Sistema Public Joint Stock Financial Corporation
|
b)
|
LEI
|
213800JSZ2UUK4QQK694
|
4.
|
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
a)
|
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|
Ordinary registered shares
ISIN RU000A0DQZE3
|
b)
|
Nature of the transaction
|
Purchase of shares
|
c)
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
Price
|
Volume
|
RUB 12.131
|
2,201,398
|
d)
|
Aggregated information
|
|
Aggregated volume
|
2,201,398 shares
|
Price
|
RUB 26,705,159.14
|
e)
|
Date of the transaction
|
December 28, 2022
|
f)
|
Place of the transaction
|
Moscow, Russia (outside a trading venue)
|
1.
|
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|
a)
|
Name
|
Ms. Svetlana Matveyeva
|
2.
|
Reason for the notification
|
a)
|
Position/status
|
Member of the Management Board
Vice President for Human Resources (HRD)
|
b)
|
Initial notification/Amendment
|
Initial notification
|
3.
|
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|
a)
|
Name
|
Sistema Public Joint Stock Financial Corporation
|
b)
|
LEI
|
213800JSZ2UUK4QQK694
|
4.
|
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
a)
|
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|
Ordinary registered shares
ISIN RU000A0DQZE3
|
b)
|
Nature of the transaction
|
Purchase of shares
|
c)
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
Price
|
Volume
|
RUB 12.131
|
1,065,191
|
d)
|
Aggregated information
|
|
Aggregated volume
|
1,065,191 shares
|
Price
|
RUB 12,921,832.02
|
e)
|
Date of the transaction
|
December 28, 2022
|
f)
|
Place of the transaction
|
Moscow, Russia (outside a trading venue)
|
1.
|
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|
a)
|
Name
|
Mr. Ali Uzdenov
|
2.
|
Reason for the notification
|
a)
|
Position/status
|
Member of the Management Board
Senior Managing Partner
|
b)
|
Initial notification/Amendment
|
Initial notification
|
3.
|
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|
a)
|
Name
|
Sistema Public Joint Stock Financial Corporation
|
b)
|
LEI
|
213800JSZ2UUK4QQK694
|
4.
|
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
a)
|
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|
Ordinary registered shares
ISIN RU000A0DQZE3
|
b)
|
Nature of the transaction
|
Purchase of shares
|
c)
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
Price
|
Volume
|
RUB 12.131
|
2,201,398
|
d)
|
Aggregated information
|
|
Aggregated volume
|
2,201,398 shares
|
Price
|
RUB 26,705,159.14
|
e)
|
Date of the transaction
|
December 28, 2022
|
f)
|
Place of the transaction
|
Moscow, Russia (outside a trading venue)
|
1.
|
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|
a)
|
Name
|
Mr. Sergey Shishkin
|
2.
|
Reason for the notification
|
a)
|
Position/status
|
Member of the Management Board
Vice President for Corporate Governance and Legal Affairs (CLO)
|
b)
|
Initial notification/Amendment
|
Initial notification
|
3.
|
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|
a)
|
Name
|
Sistema Public Joint Stock Financial Corporation
|
b)
|
LEI
|
213800JSZ2UUK4QQK694
|
4.
|
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
a)
|
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|
Ordinary registered shares
ISIN RU000A0DQZE3
|
b)
|
Nature of the transaction
|
Purchase of shares
|
c)
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
Price
|
Volume
|
RUB 12.131
|
2,201,398
|
d)
|
Aggregated information
|
|
Aggregated volume
|
2,201,398 shares
|
Price
|
RUB 26,705,159.14
|
e)
|
Date of the transaction
|
December 28, 2022
|
f)
|
Place of the transaction
|
Moscow, Russia (outside a trading venue)
***
For further information, please visit www.sistema.ru or contact:
Sistema PJSFC is a publicly traded, diversified Russian holding company in sectors including telecommunications, high technology, financial services, retail, e-commerce, paper and packaging, agriculture, real estate, tourism and medical services. The company was founded in 1993. Revenue in 2021 was RUB 802.4 billion; total assets as of 31 December 2021 amounted to RUB 1.8 trillion. Sistemas global depositary receipts are listed under the ticker SSA on the London Stock Exchange. Sistemas ordinary shares are listed under the ticker AFKS on Moscow Exchange. Website: www.sistema.ru.