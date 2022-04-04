|
Sistema PJSFC: Fitch Ratings action on Russian entities
Fitch Ratings action on Russian entities
Moscow, Russia - 4 April 2022 - Sistema PJSFC ("Sistema") notes the announcement by Fitch Ratings regarding the withdrawal of ratings of all relevant Russian entities, including Sistema. Following the withdrawal of ratings, Fitch will no longer be providing the associated ESG Relevance Scores. The withdrawals are for the reasons indicated by Fitch in its 23 March press release.
Sistema PJSFC is a publicly traded Russian investment company with a diversified portfolio of assets serving over 150 million customers in the sectors of telecommunications, high technology, financial services, retail, paper and packaging, agriculture, real estate, tourism and medical services. The company was founded in 1993. Revenue in 2020 was RUB 691.6 billion; total assets equalled RUB 1.4 trillion as of 31 December 2020. Sistema's global depositary receipts are listed under the "SSA" ticker on the London Stock Exchange. Sistema's ordinary shares are listed under the "AFKS" ticker on Moscow Exchange. Website: www.sistema.com.
